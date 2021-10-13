JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $26.28 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Selective Insurance Group worth $26,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,473,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.15 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

SIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

