JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $26.67 Million Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.27% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $26,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,944,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,682,000 after acquiring an additional 264,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,628,000 after buying an additional 72,741 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,306,000 after buying an additional 1,058,917 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,883,000 after buying an additional 185,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,710,000 after buying an additional 29,919 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE FCPT opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.89. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $30.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

