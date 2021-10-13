JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $26 Million Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.50% of ChampionX worth $25,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ChampionX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

CHX stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.57 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. Equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

