JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,805 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.31% of Nielsen worth $27,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,873,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,733,000 after purchasing an additional 168,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nielsen by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,424,000 after acquiring an additional 765,275 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,537,000 after acquiring an additional 193,821 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 750.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NLSN opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.44. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

