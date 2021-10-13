JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,270,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 549,708 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.82% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $27,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,954 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,273,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE LXP opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

