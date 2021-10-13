JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,959 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 37,028 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Wynn Resorts worth $26,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Capital International Investors raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,060,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after purchasing an additional 454,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,462,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.84. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.14) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

