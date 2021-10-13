JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $165.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.39 and a 200-day moving average of $157.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $494.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,955,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

