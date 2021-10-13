JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Set at $198.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been assigned a $198.00 price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.35.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM traded down $4.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,546,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $171.51. The company has a market cap of $480.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.39 and its 200-day moving average is $157.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.