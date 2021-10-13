JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 132,198 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,198 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Berry Global Group worth $27,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 261,016 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,213,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 34,114 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.55.

NYSE BERY opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.78. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

