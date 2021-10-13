JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 20,061 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 779,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,061 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.08% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $27,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOTZ. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,760,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.