Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6,459.58

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,459.58 ($84.39) and traded as high as GBX 7,860 ($102.69). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 7,860 ($102.69), with a volume of 27,652 shares.

JDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,063.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,459.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £496.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

Judges Scientific Company Profile (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.