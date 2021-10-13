Jump Financial LLC Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 22,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,521,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.21.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $214.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.53. The firm has a market cap of $147.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

