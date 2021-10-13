Jump Financial LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after purchasing an additional 283,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,923,555,000 after buying an additional 265,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after acquiring an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after buying an additional 73,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,641,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,120,545,000 after acquiring an additional 292,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.54.

MMM stock opened at $175.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

