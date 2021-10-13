Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Insider Buys £1,436.22 in Stock

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes bought 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.22 ($1,876.43).

Shares of LON:JEFI traded down GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 100.26 ($1.31). The company had a trading volume of 35,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,532. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 103.52. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

Get Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.