Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,993,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 4.06% of Kadmon worth $27,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KDMN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,375. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

