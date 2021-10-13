Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,899 ($24.81) and last traded at GBX 1,891 ($24.71). Approximately 140,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 237,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,814 ($23.70).

KNOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,515 ($19.79) to GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,898.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,645.08. The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

In other Kainos Group news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($23.53), for a total transaction of £3,602,000 ($4,706,036.06). Also, insider Richard McCann sold 32,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,980 ($25.87), for a total transaction of £639,540 ($835,563.10). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,300 shares of company stock worth $518,304,000.

About Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.