Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kairos Acquisition were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KAIRU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,274,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,775,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 632,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,115,000.

Kairos Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

