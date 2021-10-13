Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West Sells 400 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $44,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KALU stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.97. 68,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -147.82 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.