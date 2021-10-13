Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West Sells 400 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $44,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
KALU stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.97. 68,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -147.82 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.73.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.
Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile
Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.
