Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.19 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $64.19 million and $4.71 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for about $320.93 or 0.00559289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00044587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.14 or 0.00211121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00094632 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

