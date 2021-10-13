Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.31

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.31 and traded as high as C$5.00. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 361,734 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEL. Eight Capital initiated coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 target price on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.98.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$915.06 million and a P/E ratio of 15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.31.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$32,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$80,579.08.

About Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.