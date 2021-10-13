KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.23

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and traded as high as $9.77. KemPharm shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 415,269 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $342.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. Equities analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KemPharm news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 3,242.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,235,000 after buying an additional 1,909,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter worth about $6,331,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter worth about $5,659,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 47.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 391,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 165.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 294,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

