Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.61

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and traded as high as $40.92. Kenon shares last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 6,764 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The utilities provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 128.01% and a return on equity of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

