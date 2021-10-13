Kering SA to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kering in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kering’s FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPRUY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HSBC lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.77. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Kering

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

