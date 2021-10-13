Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.39

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.39 and last traded at C$22.36, with a volume of 137660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMP.UN shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. This is an increase from Killam Apartment REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

