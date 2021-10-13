Kingdom Game 4.0 Tops 1-Day Volume of $116,355.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $375,336.83 and approximately $116,355.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00063248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00117347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00074985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,529.11 or 0.99626472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.26 or 0.06203255 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

