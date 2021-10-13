Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to announce sales of $39.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.01 million and the highest is $40.20 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $34.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $157.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.19 million to $157.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $157.58 million, with estimates ranging from $154.77 million to $160.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KINS stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.93. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

