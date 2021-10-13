Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KTYCF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20. Kits Eyecare has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$10.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

