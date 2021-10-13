Kleros (PNK) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $73.23 million and $3.42 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.39 or 0.00358949 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 616,900,649 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

