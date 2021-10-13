Klever (KLV) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $130.72 million and $1.73 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

