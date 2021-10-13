KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.89

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.89 and traded as high as $20.06. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 85,870 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,073,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.