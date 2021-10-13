Komodo Price Reaches $0.99 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $126.98 million and $2.97 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.86 or 0.00205754 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00120765 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00125660 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000784 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002451 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,221,931 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.