Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,351 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 227,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $50,114,000 after buying an additional 34,430 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.36 and a 200-day moving average of $218.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

