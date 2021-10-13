Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 7,638 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYC. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter worth $351,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 222,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $78.37. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,133. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.67. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $80.49.

