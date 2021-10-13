Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $7,519,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $380.60. The company had a trading volume of 34,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,580. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The company has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.59.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.