Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,045 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,442,000 after buying an additional 1,625,879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after buying an additional 1,510,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $100,006,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,358 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $88.39. The company had a trading volume of 23,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,005. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $91.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

