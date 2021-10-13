Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Lowered to $21.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DNUT. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.24.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Shares of DNUT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,387. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 382,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $5,842,308.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,531,326 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,768.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.