Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.48

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.48 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.21). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.21), with a volume of 268,245 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.18 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83.

Get Kromek Group alerts:

In other news, insider Rakesh Sharma acquired 94,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,590 ($20.77) per share, with a total value of £1,499,990.10 ($1,959,746.67).

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.