KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get KS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY remained flat at $$8.43 during midday trading on Wednesday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.