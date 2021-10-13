Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Short Interest Update

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.0 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Kungsleden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Kungsleden AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS KGSDF remained flat at $$14.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. Kungsleden AB has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Kungsleden AB engages in the property management and trading business. It operates through the following segments: Stockholm, Malardalen, Gothenburg, Malmo, Vasteras, Regional Cities, Development Projects, and Unallocated. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.