Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $916,480.77 and $62,364.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

