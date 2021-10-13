Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Research Coverage Started at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.62% from the company’s previous close.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

KYMR stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.47. 11,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,412. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $91.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 3,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $232,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,214 shares in the company, valued at $27,742,022.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,455,181. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after buying an additional 97,292 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

