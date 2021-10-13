Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Update

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,021,700 shares, an increase of 221.1% from the September 15th total of 318,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LLKKF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,053. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.91 price target on the stock.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

