Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $39,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 54.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.83.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $546.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $333.31 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

