Lancashire (LON:LRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $544.00

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 544 ($7.11) and last traded at GBX 546 ($7.13), with a volume of 24982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550.50 ($7.19).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 907 ($11.85) to GBX 871 ($11.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 843.83 ($11.02).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 623.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 640.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

