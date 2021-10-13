Lance Torgerson Sells 5,420 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,420 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $119,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Wednesday, October 13th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $129,520.38.

On Friday, October 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $111,634.92.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $109,572.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $105,263.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $111,595.38.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $130,244.10.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $124,504.97.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,897.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $118,670.40.

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $319.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 3.88. Civeo Co. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth $3,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

CVEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.