Landbox (LAND) Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Landbox has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $162,990.79 and approximately $1,457.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00071048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00119229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00075359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,254.18 or 1.00128671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,618.91 or 0.06220263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

