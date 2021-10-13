Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after buying an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after buying an additional 1,504,746 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $78,919,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

