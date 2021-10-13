Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSDAF remained flat at $$144.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.67. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of $121.31 and a 12 month high of $151.93.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

