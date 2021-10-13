Latham Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SWIM) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 20th

Latham Group’s (NASDAQ:SWIM) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 20th. Latham Group had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $380,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWIM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Shares of SWIM opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.