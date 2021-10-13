Laurion Capital Management LP Has $11.62 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 703.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,061 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Caesars Entertainment worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.93. 50,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,016. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

